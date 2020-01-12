LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Down 33.6% in December

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,071 shares of LGL Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $46,187.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 499,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,005.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 9,600 shares of LGL Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,744.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,671 shares of company stock valued at $336,048.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LGL Group by 1,371.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGL Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of LGL Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000.

LGL Group stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. LGL Group has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter.

About LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

