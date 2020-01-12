Linamar’s (LIMAF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS LIMAF opened at $36.80 on Thursday. Linamar has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

