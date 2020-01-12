Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Shares Up 15.4%

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC)’s share price shot up 15.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.05, 95,749 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2,519% from the average session volume of 3,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Live Current Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIVC)

Live Current Media Inc focuses on developing domain names to include content, commerce, and community applications in the United States. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

