Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of LOOP stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Loop Industries in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Loop Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

