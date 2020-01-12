Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Short Interest Up 45.7% in December

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luby’s stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Luby’s worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Luby’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Luby’s stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. Luby’s has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.36 million during the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

