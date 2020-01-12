Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MDGL. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.31. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.05. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $82.31 and a 12-month high of $148.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $126,564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $336,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

