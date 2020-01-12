Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Manning and Napier has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 50.0% annually over the last three years. Manning and Napier has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Manning and Napier to earn $0.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Shares of Manning and Napier stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Manning and Napier has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 million. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manning and Napier will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

