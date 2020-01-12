Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Cut to GBX 250

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MKS. Berenberg Bank raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 223.64 ($2.94).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 191.30 ($2.52) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 208.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 197.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.