Masari Market Capitalization Achieves $218,091.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $218,091.00 and approximately $406.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.