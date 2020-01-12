MassGrid 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $73.00 (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. One MassGrid coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, ChaoEX and CoinEx. In the last seven days, MassGrid has traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MassGrid has a total market capitalization of $547,886.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MassGrid alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,139.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.01768411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.42 or 0.03249723 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00617498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00722709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00067452 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024678 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00430720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About MassGrid

MassGrid (MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,559,617 coins and its circulating supply is 76,068,317 coins. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid.

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, CoinEx and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MassGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MassGrid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.