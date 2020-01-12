Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Receives $3.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTNB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith A. Kucinski bought 94,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $112,455.00. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 77,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,501 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 369,925 shares during the period.

Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.