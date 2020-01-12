McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) PT Raised to GBX 150

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 166 ($2.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded McCarthy & Stone to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.76) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McCarthy & Stone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 144 ($1.89).

Get McCarthy & Stone alerts:

LON MCS opened at GBX 139.90 ($1.84) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 144.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 142.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41. McCarthy & Stone has a 52 week low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10).

In other McCarthy & Stone news, insider Gill Barr bought 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.