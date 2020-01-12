Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $22.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Meridian Bank an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Meridian Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

MRBK stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Meridian Bank has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $20.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $126.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of -0.01.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bank will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bank by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bank by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bank by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 245,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bank (MRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.