Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.92.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60. Methanex has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $62.97.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.31). Methanex had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Methanex will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc grew its position in Methanex by 166.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 59,242 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the second quarter worth $1,949,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Methanex by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,245,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,064,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

