MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 31st

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE CMU opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

