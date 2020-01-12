MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0474 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MFV opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

