Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Microvision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. Microvision has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 1,275.89% and a negative net margin of 574.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microvision will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian V. Turner purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 198,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,011.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,450 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microvision by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Microvision by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 92,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Microvision by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

