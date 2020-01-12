Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mimecast alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. Dougherty & Co lowered Mimecast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. Mimecast has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,503,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,696,665 shares in the company, valued at $72,888,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,036,850. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 3.4% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its stake in Mimecast by 13.8% in the second quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 8,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.