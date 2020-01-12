Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) PT Raised to GBX 405 at Barclays

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 405 ($5.33) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 435 ($5.72) in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 453.64 ($5.97).

MAB opened at GBX 433 ($5.70) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 449.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 378.61. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 483 ($6.35).

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.20 ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitchells & Butlers will post 3458.0003609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.06), for a total transaction of £40,153.10 ($52,819.13). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 53,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total value of £239,899 ($315,573.53).

Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

