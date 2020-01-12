Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 435 ($5.72) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 453.64 ($5.97).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 433 ($5.70) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 449.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 378.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 483 ($6.35).

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.20 ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitchells & Butlers will post 3458.0003609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 53,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £239,899 ($315,573.53). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.06), for a total transaction of £40,153.10 ($52,819.13).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.