Morgan Stanley Boosts Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target to GBX 4,400

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 3,830 ($50.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 4,856 ($63.88) to GBX 5,437 ($71.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,270.18 ($56.17).

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 4,807 ($63.23) on Friday. Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,294 ($69.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,784.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,230.98.

In related news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total value of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59). Also, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,200 ($55.25), for a total transaction of £42,000,000 ($55,248,618.78).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

