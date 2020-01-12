Morgan Stanley Increases Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 790

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

BDEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 696 ($9.16) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 721.27 ($9.49).

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 756.20 ($9.95) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 714.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 649.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.46. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 471.70 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 776.40 ($10.21). The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 23,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.81), for a total value of £160,197 ($210,730.07).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

