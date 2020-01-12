Morgan Stanley Raises Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 75

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LLOY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price (down from GBX 65 ($0.86)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 76 ($1.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 66.27 ($0.87).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 60.33 ($0.79) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.96. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Sara V. Weller purchased 32,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

