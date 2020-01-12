MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) Given $39.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $39.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MorphoSys an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $37.96.

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 million.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

