Mosaic Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOSC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mosaic Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mosaic Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company .It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mosaic Acquisition Corp. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Imperial Capital upped their price target on Mosaic Acquisition from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MOSC stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24. Mosaic Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

In other Mosaic Acquisition news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 100,000 shares of Mosaic Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $1,029,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 4,058 shares of Mosaic Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,675.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 104,308 shares of company stock worth $1,073,226.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 58.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 3.3% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,086,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after buying an additional 34,861 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 58.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 57,550 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $103,000.

