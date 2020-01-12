Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $151.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $58,740.00. Also, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,717.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 111,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 955.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 78,669 shares in the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

