N Brown Group’s (BWNG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BWNG. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 166.25 ($2.19).

BWNG opened at GBX 145.60 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.13. N Brown Group has a 12-month low of GBX 82.95 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.90 ($2.16). The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87. The firm has a market cap of $415.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75.

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

