NAGA (NGC) Price Up 25.7% This Week

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, NAGA has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $304.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.40 or 0.05979925 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026454 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035603 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001173 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (NGC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

