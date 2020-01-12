National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NGG. BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. National Grid has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in National Grid by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Grid by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 618,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 63,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

