National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) Short Interest Update

National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWLI. ValuEngine raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NWLI opened at $282.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.72 and its 200 day moving average is $266.04. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $241.81 and a 12-month high of $314.25.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.17 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 5.38%.
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.
