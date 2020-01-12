Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:MVIN) Shares Up 0.2%

Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:MVIN) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.72 and last traded at $44.72, 1,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.23.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.5161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

