NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,350,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 16,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NTAP opened at $63.13 on Friday. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,232 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 35,334 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,917 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

