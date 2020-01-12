Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd alerts:

NHS opened at $12.50 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.