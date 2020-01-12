New Destiny Mining (CVE:NED) Stock Price Up 8.3%

New Destiny Mining Corp (CVE:NED) shares traded up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 10,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $984,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

New Destiny Mining Company Profile (CVE:NED)

New Destiny Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and nickel deposits. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain Silver Property located in the east of Hope, British Columbia.

