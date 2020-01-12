Nichols (LON:NICL) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of Nichols (LON:NICL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Nichols in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

LON:NICL opened at GBX 1,420 ($18.68) on Wednesday. Nichols has a 1-year low of GBX 1,360 ($17.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,559.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,634.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.96 million and a PE ratio of 20.29.

About Nichols

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Still and Carbonate segments. It offers till, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Panda, and Sunkist brands.

