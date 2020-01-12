NMC Health (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) rose 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.00, approximately 3,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95.

About NMC Health (OTCMKTS:PMCUF)

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions worldwide. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NMC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.