Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Non-Standard Finance from GBX 69 ($0.91) to GBX 47 ($0.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Non-Standard Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 54 ($0.71).

NSF opened at GBX 21.70 ($0.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. Non-Standard Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 67.20 ($0.88).

In related news, insider Jono Gillespie purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,677.98). Also, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 37,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £8,644.55 ($11,371.42).

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

