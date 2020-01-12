Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $48.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.95.

Nordstrom stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Nordstrom has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.69%.

In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $692,190.18. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,613.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 over the last 90 days. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 20.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

