Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (CVE:NOU) were up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 27,770 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 113,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market cap of $52.36 million and a P/E ratio of -5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. Its flagship property is the Matawinie property that includes 246 mining claims covering 13,383 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

