NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 627,200 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 528,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.10 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.62 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.68.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

