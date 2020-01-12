Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:JMLP)

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.176 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities alerts:

Shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Quinn Thomas Kiley bought 10,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,686.14.

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Company Profile

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Advisory Research, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of MLPs operating in the energy sector.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.