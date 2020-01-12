Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 3rd

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCA opened at $10.61 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.