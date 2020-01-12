NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of JEMD stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

