Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:JMF)

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.241 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests primarily in a portfolio of master limited partnerships operating in the energy sector. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was formed on February 24, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.

