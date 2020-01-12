Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:JFR opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

