Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE JGH opened at $16.66 on Friday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

