Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

NMT stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

In other Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd news, insider Reed David sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $618,000.00.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

