Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NAN opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.

About Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

