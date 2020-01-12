Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NQP opened at $14.30 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

