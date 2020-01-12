Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

